NEW DELHI : ReNew Power has appointed Kedar Upadhye as its group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Prior to joining ReNew, he was the president and global CFO of the pharmaceutical company Cipla. He comes with over 22 years of diverse and global experience, said a statement from ReNew.

His leadership experience includes core financial reporting, business partnership, business model realignment & cost optimization, corporate finance, and global investor relations, apart from implementing several high-impact, cross-functional transformational projects.

Before Cipla, he was the vice president and head of finance and investor relations for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. He has also held leadership roles at PepsiCo and Thermax.

“I am excited to join the inspiring growth journey at ReNew when it is in the process of expanding its footprint and impact multi-fold. I aspire to be a strong partner for value creation, stakeholder delight, and best-in-class governance at ReNew," Upadhye said.

Further, the company has also appointed Vikash Jain as the Global General Counsel. He comes with rich and varied international

experience of over 26 years in compliance, governance, and litigation. In his last role, he was Group General Counsel for Vedanta Resources Limited.

Jain has also held leadership roles at Transocean, Jubilant Energy, and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company.

Vikram Kapur, with over two decades of professional experience, has joined as Chief Growth Officer. The role has been newly created to help build new businesses such as green hydrogen and carbon markets, as well as international partnerships to enable the core and nascent businesses.

Prior to joining ReNew, he spent 17 years at McKinsey & Company, where he was a senior partner leading the energy and material practice. He also was at Unilever for over four years.

Sumant Sinha, chairman and CEO of ReNew said: “I am delighted to welcome Kedar, Vikash, and Vikram, whose recognized professional calibre, global expertise, and strategic insights will significantly add to our leadership capabilities as we capitalize on the strong growth opportunity across the clean energy spectrum to help India meet its climate goals."