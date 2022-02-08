India's leading renewable energy company Renew Power today said it has set up Gujarat's first wind-solar hybrid project at the Chlor-Alkali unit of Grasim Industries Ltd in Vilayat, Bharuch

"With corporates increasingly harnessing renewable energy, ReNew aims to develop around 250 MW of wind-solar hybrid projects in Gujarat for commercial & industrial consumers, like we have just done at Vilayat, Bharuch," said the company's chief commercial officer Mayank Bansal.

“As India strives to achieve net zero by 2070, largescale adoption of renewables by corporate India is key," he added.

Hybrid solutions combine two or more renewable energy sources and usually a combination of photo voltaic with wind turbines. This combination of energy sources ensure a stable and adequate supply of electricity.

The first phase of the hybrid project, with 17.6 MW commercial-scale wind-solar, commenced operations last week and is expected to generate 80 million units of renewable energy every year, mitigating 75,000 tCO2e (carbon emissions) annually.

As part of the second phase, the partnership will expand further with an additional 16.68 MW, which will be commissioned in the next financial year.

The project is being developed by ReNew Green Solutions (RGS), the B2B arm of ReNew Power. Both the parties have entered into a 25-year PPA, which will see the project supply power for the plant at Vilayat, Bharuch, via an Open Access mechanism.

Once both phases are commissioned with a combined capacity of 34.28 MW, the partnership is expected to generate a total of approximately 160 million units of renewable electricity annually, mitigating a cumulative ~150,000 tCO2e (carbon emission) a year (source: tCO2e value calculated as per CEA database version 16).

Both phases together have a total investment of ₹382 crore ($51 million) through an equity partnership.

