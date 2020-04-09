Gurugram-based ReNew Power on Wednesday committed ₹20 crores to support the fight against covid-19 pandemic, of which, ₹10 crore will be contributed to PM CARES fund, ₹5 crore to the chief minister’s relief fund in various states and the remaining amount will be used in helping communities impacted by the lockdown directly.

The renewable energy firm will focus on feeding migrant labourers, daily wagers and locals around its sites spread across the country by distributing dry ration packets in conjunction with the local administration, it said in a statement. ReNew will work across its sites in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to cover around 140 villages, it added.

ReNew employees, led by their chief managing director and other members of the senior management, are also contributing a part of their salary to fund various activities to fight covid-19.

“ReNew Power is already at the forefront of the battle against covid-19 by keeping its clean power generating sites operational amidst the lockdown and ensuring regular power supply to people from more than 100 sites across the country. But we all know that these difficult times require us to act beyond the call of duty to assist the government with financial as well as infrastructure support to ensure that it is equipped to fight this disease," said Sumant Sinha, Chairman and Managing Director of ReNew Power.

The company’s senior leadership team has also joined with other corporate leaders from Gurgaon to provide critical support to the authorities, including distributing personal protective equipment kits for frontline healthcare providers, helping hospitals with ventilator supplies, meals and dry ration for affected communities.