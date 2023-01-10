ReNew Power installs India’s first 3x platform wind turbine generators in Karnataka

These installations, combined with the new WTGs, will enable ReNew to meet its overall portfolio of 13.4 GW. Additionally, 1500 MW of wind power projects are under construction in parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, planned in FY23
New Delhi: ReNew Power on Tuesday said it has installed India’s first 3x platform wind turbine generators (WTGs) in Gadag, Karnataka.
“The WTGs have a nameplate capacity of 3.3-3.465 MW and are 128-140m in height. They offer significantly improved capacity over models installed in India to date, which typically have a nameplate capacity of 2-3 MW," the company said in a press release.
The new WTGs will be a part of the country’s first ‘Round the Clock’ renewable energy project, combining wind, solar and a battery energy storage system (BESS). This project will produce enough energy to power over 1 million households in India annually.
In a first for an Indian business, the installations have been executed by an in-house wind EPC team, including land procurement, the construction of foundations, crane management for WTG installations and transmission build-out. ReNew completed the on-site installations of the WTGs in five days each.
“As an organisation we are always pushing for the implementation and wide usage of renewable energy resources in India. We want a carbon emission-free India whose growth story is powered by clean energy," said Sumant Sinha, chairman and CEO, ReNew Power.
Sinha added that renewable energy can enable Indian companies to expand in a manner that is pollution free. “This installation brings us one step closer to our goal of boosting India’s economic growth by accelerating the clean energy transition."
The team was led by a specialized Wind Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) team. With their help, ReNew Power has installed more than 400MW of WTGs at various sites in Karnataka and Gujarat.
“These installations, combined with the new WTGs, will enable ReNew to meet its overall portfolio of 13.4 GW. Additionally, 1500 MW of wind power projects are under construction in parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, planned in FY23. Further installations of 3x Platform Wind Turbine Generators are also planned for other sites," the press release said.
