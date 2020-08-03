Renew Power, one of India’s largest renewable energy producers is gearing up to raise offshore debt through issuance of dollar bonds as it looks to refinance domestic debt of certain operating assets, said two people aware of the development.

“Renew is in talks to appoint a banker syndicate to manage the bond offering. The size of the bond sale is yet to be decided," said a person aware of the talks, requesting anonymity.

The second person cited above said that Renew could look at raising around $500 million and that the proposed bond offering could be launched as early as this month or latest by September. He too requested anonymity.

An email sent to Renew Power did not elicit a response till press time.

On Monday, international ratings agency Moody's Investors Service assigned a first-time provisional Baa3 rating to the proposed notes to be issued by Renew owned entities ReNew Wind Energy (Jadeswar) Pvt Ltd and six other six subsidiaries in a newly established Restricted Group (ZRG).

“The bonds are denominated in Indian rupees but will be settled in US dollars. ZRG will use the proceeds to repay its existing senior and shareholder debt and for on-lending to ReNew Power group companies," Moody's said in its note.

Renew Power is a seasoned dollar bond issuer and has raised debt capital through this route several times in the past. Earlier this year in January, Renew raised $450 million through dollar bonds.

Indian companies are slowly returning to the dollar bond market post the disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Ltd launched an offshore bond offering, raising as much as $750 million.

This was the third and the largest offshore bond deal launched by an Indian company since the pandemic disrupted global markets in March. State-owned REC Ltd and agrochemicals major UPL Ltd raised $500 million each in May and June, respectively.

To be sure, the offshore bond market is not yet as welcoming as it was at the start of the year when close to a dozen Indian companies sold their bonds to offshore investors. In July, SoftBank-backed Indian renewable company SB Energy had to pull back its maiden $600 million bond offering, due to tepid investor interest, the Economic Times reported.

