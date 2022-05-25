ReNew Power plans 1 trillion investment in Maharashtra, Karnataka

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Goldman Sachs-backed ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd. plans to develop renewable energy projects in Maharashtra across wind, solar, hybrid power, battery storage, and green hydrogen space at an estimated investment of ₹50,000 crore.
ReNew Power also plans to invest another ₹50,000 crore in Karnataka for developing green energy projects. On Tuesday, the company singed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with both the state governments.
Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra's environment minister, Aaditya Thackeray said, “Maharashtra hits a total of 80,000 crore in investment MoUs after @ReNew_Power & GoM signed to agree on the generation of renewable energy, EV batteries & green hydrogen plant in Maharashtra. I thank @sumant_sinha for supporting Maharashtra’s pathway to sustainable development."
The company plans to make the investments over a period of seven years.
The investments are expected to create around 60,000 job opportunities in both the states.
ReNew Power signed the MoU with the Karnataka government in the presence of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum. The chief minister termed it a milestone in the renewable energy sector of Karnataka.
In a statement, the Karnataka government said in the first phase ReNew Power will invest ₹11,900 crore on projects underway in the state and which would be operationalised in the next two years.
In the second phase, the company plans to invest ₹37,500 crore to set up renewable energy and green hydrogen units over the next five years. The projects spread over two phases would create an estimated 30,000 employment opportunities, according to Bommai.
So far, ReNew Power has implemented over 120 wind, solar and hydro power projects spread over nine states in the country. The company generates about 12 GW of power through its plants in the country.