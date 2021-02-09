ReNew Power raises $460 mn through dollar bonds to refinance debt

Mumbai: ReNew Power Pvt Ltd, one of India’s largest renewable energy companies, on Tuesday said that it has raised $460 million by issuing bonds to overseas investors to refinance existing offshore bonds raised in 2017.

This is the second time ReNew has tapped the dollar bond market in the last six months. In October, ReNew raised $325 million selling bonds to foreign investors, in the first dollar bond offering by an Indian renewable energy company since the covid-19 disruption.

The bond offering witnessed a demand of almost $1.7 billion, Kailash Vaswani, president, corporate finance, ReNew Power said in a telephonic interaction.

“We had given an initial pricing guidance of 4.25% and we tightened it by 25 basis points to 4%," he said.

Vaswani added that this is the lowest pricing that company has seen for any of its overseas bond issuances so far. “The pricing was also lower than some of the other higher rated high-yield bonds from India," he added.

The funds raised through the latest bond issuance will be used to refinance existing offshore debt.

“It was a refinance transaction. We had issued masala bonds in 2017, those bonds were in call period and we decided to call them back. We will be making that payment in the next few days. The transaction has helped us extend the maturity of this liability, which was another one year on the masala bonds, to six years now with these bonds. It will reduce our interest cost by 20%," said Vaswani.

“Given the market conditions we felt that this was a great time to look at a refinance transaction. There is a strong appetite for paper that fits the ESG or clean energy mandate," he said.

Many Indian companies have been tapping the dollar bond market since the start of the year driven by low interest rates overseas as well as the need to diversify their sources of capital. Mint reported on 4 February that Indian companies have raised around $3.3 billion through overseas bond sales so far this year.

“Having different pools of capital is essential for us. Last year due to covid, our bond yields had gone up to around 8% and the bond markets were pretty much shut for 3-6 months. In that period we raised debt capital from multilateral agencies, domestic banks and nbfcs. So you have to keep your options open to ensure that you have access to diversified sources of capital, which then stands the test of time," said Vaswani.

“So even if you are getting debt at similar rates in the offshore and domestic market, you might opt for a dollar bond issuance, which then helps to keep your local limits available as dry powder."

