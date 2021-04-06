OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >ReNew Power raises $585 mn through dollar bonds

MUMBAI: ReNew Power Pvt Ltd, one of the largest green energy producers in the country, has raised $585 million through its latest dollar bond offering.

The green bonds bonds, due 2028, were priced at 4.5%

The proceeds will be used to refinance debt of around 803MW of operating wind and solar assets.

Moody’s Investors Service had last week assigned a Ba3 rating to these bonds.

ReNew last raised $460 million through a bond offering in February. This followed the Goldman Sachs-backed company raising $325 million last October by selling bonds to foreign investors. ReNew is one of the most active dollar bond issuers from India.

The bond issuance comes at a time when the Goldman Sachs backed green energy firm has announced a merger agreement with RMG Acquisition Corp. II (RMG II), a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which will eventually see the company list on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The transaction puts an enterprise value of around $8 billion on ReNew Power, and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

