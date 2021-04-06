Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >ReNew Power raises $585 mn through dollar bonds

ReNew Power raises $585 mn through dollar bonds

Interest in India’s green bonds has been fuelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious plan to triple renewable power capacity to 175 gigawatts by 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • ReNew last raised $460 million through a bond offering in February. This followed the Goldman Sachs-backed company raising $325 million last October by selling bonds to foreign investors

MUMBAI: ReNew Power Pvt Ltd, one of the largest green energy producers in the country, has raised $585 million through its latest dollar bond offering.

The green bonds bonds, due 2028, were priced at 4.5%

The proceeds will be used to refinance debt of around 803MW of operating wind and solar assets.

Moody’s Investors Service had last week assigned a Ba3 rating to these bonds.

ReNew last raised $460 million through a bond offering in February. This followed the Goldman Sachs-backed company raising $325 million last October by selling bonds to foreign investors. ReNew is one of the most active dollar bond issuers from India.

The bond issuance comes at a time when the Goldman Sachs backed green energy firm has announced a merger agreement with RMG Acquisition Corp. II (RMG II), a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which will eventually see the company list on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The transaction puts an enterprise value of around $8 billion on ReNew Power, and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

