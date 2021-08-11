ReNew Power to buy 359 MW operational solar, hydropower assets for $384 mn

“Furthermore, the hydropower acquisition strengthens our ability to provide reliable and dispatchable power to the grid which complements our solar and wind assets. The acquisition of solar assets in Telangana and the hydropower project in Uttarakhand as well as the recent 200 MW MSEDCL auction win takes our commissioned and contracted capacity to well over 10 GW and sets us on the path to attain 18 GWs of capacity by 2025," Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman and CEO of ReNew Power, said in the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}