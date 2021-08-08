ReNew Power to invest $1.2 billion for round-the-clock 400 MW supply

“ReNew had won the bid to supply Round-The-Clock power in 2020 through an auction conducted by SECI. As per the contract, ReNew Power will supply electricity in the first year at ₹2.90/kWh (about 3.9 cents). This tariff will increase by 3% annually for the first 15 years, after which it will stabilize for the remaining 10 years of the 25-year contract," ReNew Power said in a statement on Saturday.

