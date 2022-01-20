ReNew to set up JV with Fluence for energy storage solutions in India

Manuel Perez Dubuc, Fluence CEO, said: "We will support the country’s ambitious climate goals in a capital-efficient manner by localizing our products to align with specific market needs, making our patented technologies and designs available to the joint venture and increasing the made-in-India content over time. By partnering with a leading developer such as ReNew to form a local company, we can rapidly increase our India presence and bring our industry-leading experience and technology to local developers."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}