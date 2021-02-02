Renewable energy producer Continuum’s $560-mn bond sale sees over $3-bn demand

Mumbai: Morgan Stanley backed Indian green energy producer Continuum Green Energy Ltd’s debut dollar bond issuance worth $560 million witnessed strong demand resulting in an order book of over $3 billion.

The successful fund raise by the renewable energy company comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major boost in infra spending in the Union Budget. The central government capex is projected to touch ₹5.54 trillion next fiscal, while FY21 will close at ₹4.4 trillion. The demand for the Continuum bond sale from foreign investors could indicate a growing appetite for Indian infrastructure, in light of the government’s intent to spend more on the sector.

The demand for the bond sale was also driven by the presence of World Bank arm International Finance Corp as the anchor investor, said a person aware of the details of the bond sale.

“Initial price guidance was at 4.875%, while final price guidance is at 4.5%. The bond issue has been rated BB+ by Fitch Ratings and Ba2 by Moody’s. Order book at the time of final price guidance stood at $3.2 billion," he said.

Deutsche Bank is lead banker on the transaction. Standard Chartered Bank, JPMorgan and a couple of other banks also advised on the transaction.

Continuum plans to use the proceeds from the proposed notes mainly to refinance existing debt at certain operating entities.

Continuum has a portfolio of about 1GW of generation capacity, of which around 757MW is operational, 154MW is under construction and 150MW is ready to construct, international rating agency Fitch said in a note last week.

Also on Tuesday, state owned lender Power Finance Corp (PFC) said that it has raised $500 million through dollar bonds with a 10 year maturity.

“This is the longest tenor bond issuance from India since the start of the year. The bonds have a fixed coupon of 3.35% p.a. which was inside the fair value of PFC’s secondary bonds. The order book amounted to around $2.55 billion, achieving an oversubscription of 5.1 times," PFC said in a statement.

The proceeds from bonds will be utilized for on-lending to power sector utilities.

“...despite the challenging COVID situation being witnessed globally, PFC’s bond offer attracted wide participation from international investors. The deal concluded at very attractive terms, which reflects confidence of investors in PFC’s business as well as its credit profile and the growth story of Indian Power sector," said R.S. Dhillon, chairman and managing director of PFC.

