Renewals hit, uptake rate for new policies surged amid covid: Nikhil Apte

With the covid-19 pandemic continuing to hit the country even as cases surged in some states, it has become very challenging for insurers to understand the behaviour of consumers. In an interview with Mint, Nikhil Apte, Chief Product Officer - Product Factory (Health Insurance), Royal Sundaram General Insurance, said it is extremely important to motivate policyholders and help them understand the importance of the renewal of policy during uncertain times, especially during the pandemic.

What was the impact on policy renewals during covid time?

We observe a challenging time for our policyholders, at the same time consumer behaviour displayed by the policyholders also need to be understood. Firstly, on one side customers are facing unprecedented health risk as their family members, relatives, neighbours getting admitted to hospitals. At the same time, certain customers do get affected in terms of loss of employment & their income. Therefore, we have particularly seen a drop in renewals for certain policyholders, at the same time the uptake rate for new policies is also very high. Therefore, as a health insurer, we have the challenge to make our policyholders understand that it is important to renew your policy on time and not to wait as covid-19 can hit anybody any time and it is also important to have an adequate sum insured across family members. As there are multiple hospitalisations seen in the same family due to Covid-19.

How can insurers help their policyholders during uncertain times?

As a philosophy, since health insurance is an extremely long-term contract, we should help customers to remain healthy as they are going to stay with us throughout their lives. We should also intend to provide our customers with an option of vaccination and other Covid related tests like Covid antibodies test which is a good indicator of your immunity to Covid-19 and to know the level of antibodies because post-vaccination one has to see the level of antibodies. So we think this will motivate customers to remain safe and healthy.

Why has Covid-19 made the underwriting process cumbersome?

Covid-19 has been the most ‘Non-linear Health Risk’ event for Health and Life Insurers, not only in India but across the world. It’s too much too soon in one year. Normally, there is a substantial amount of data on disease pattern, treatment protocols, incidence rate etc. basis on which Health Insurer can devise its Underwriting policy. However, in Covid-19 the situation is extremely dynamic. Every 3 months there is a change in the approach or there is an enhanced understanding regarding the impact of Covid-19 etc. For example, now in India, there is a plan to increase the gap between two doses of vaccine. Therefore, health insurers need to have a dynamic Underwriting policy, agility to adapt as per the enhanced learnings and developments in the areas of Covid-19.

What should customers do under such conditions?

The health check-up, either done at pre-policy health checkup (PPMC) or annual health check-up (AHC), shows the mirror to customers regarding the exact status of their health, which comes very handy in case they are hit by Covid-19. For example, treatment protocols for co-morbid customers require aggressive treatment than those without co-morbidities. Therefore, we strongly feel that during the pandemic, it is the underlying health risk that is more important for customers rather than the discount in premium. Also, what is important, is that -- a) you renew your health policy on time without any break b) in case your health policy requires pre-policy medical checkup welcome it or if you are going for renewal, do avail annual health checkup benefit because knowing the health status is the most important thing in a pandemic.

Therefore, our opinion is during this pandemic the medical check-up, either via pre-policy check-up or annual health checkup is the best thing customer can benefit from Health Insurance. So, don’t run away from your medical check-up, embrace it! Because it’s about your life, your health!

