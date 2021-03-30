Renewals hit, uptake rate for new policies surged amid covid: Nikhil Apte

We observe a challenging time for our policyholders, at the same time consumer behaviour displayed by the policyholders also need to be understood. Firstly, on one side customers are facing unprecedented health risk as their family members, relatives, neighbours getting admitted to hospitals. At the same time, certain customers do get affected in terms of loss of employment & their income. Therefore, we have particularly seen a drop in renewals for certain policyholders, at the same time the uptake rate for new policies is also very high. Therefore, as a health insurer, we have the challenge to make our policyholders understand that it is important to renew your policy on time and not to wait as covid-19 can hit anybody any time and it is also important to have an adequate sum insured across family members. As there are multiple hospitalisations seen in the same family due to Covid-19.