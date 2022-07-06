Rental income of malls could increase by 30% in FY23: ICRA

“Driven by pent-up demand, high vaccination coverage and resumption of multiplexes, retail malls have witnessed a sharp recovery in their operational metrics since August 2021. As per an ICRA research report, the trajectory has largely sustained in H2FY2022 barring a brief pause due to Omicron. Further, the retail trading values in Q3 FY2022 reached the pre-Covid levels and surpassed the pre-Covid trading values in Q4 FY2022. The footfalls at retail malls are expected to reach pre-Covid levels in Q3 FY2023," the ratings firm said in a note on the sector.

