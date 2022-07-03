Renting properties to ultrawealthy tenants isn’t as glamorous (or easy) as it seem

Be creative when qualifying the tenant. Owners of ultraluxury properties, or their representatives, need to do more than just a basic credit check and background search on the prospective tenant. Some landlords ask for proof of funds, such as bank statements, as well as personal references from former neighbors or landlords. Others request a letter of credit or that the tenant pay six months or a full year in advance. Ethan Assouline, an agent with Compass in New York City, does all this and more. “If it’s a celebrity, you can also Google them and do your due diligence to see if they had past troubles or noise issues," he said. “Plus, we often know who the broker is on the other side when we’re representing the landlord and the reputation of that broker and the kind of clients they work with."

