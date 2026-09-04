Rentomojo’s four-year profit run has changed investor sentiment: MD Geetansh Bamania

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
4 min read4 Sep 2026, 12:47 PM IST
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Rentomojo founder Geetansh Bamania said the company is generating enough accruals to fund its own growth.
Summary
After years of capital-intensive expansion, IPO-bound Rentomojo says stronger profitability, asset reuse, and improved access to lenders are putting the furniture and appliance rental company on a firmer growth path.

BENGALURU: Furniture rental firm Rentomojo is generating enough cash from operations to fund the capital expenditure required to expand its inventory, marking a significant shift for a business that has historically needed external capital to finance growth, the company’s top executive told Mint.

“The biggest constraint was not the supply of furniture and appliances, but the capital needed to finance them,” managing director and chief executive officer Geetansh Bamania said in an interview. “Now we are generating enough accruals ourselves to fund our own growth.”

Rentomojo generated 172.9 crore in net cash from operating activities in FY26, while purchases of property, plant and equipment—including capital advances and capital creditors—stood at 175.8 crore, according to documents filed with the regulator ahead of a planned listing. The company treats purchases of furniture and appliances for rental as capital expenditure.

Also Read | imm India 2026: Home furniture market projected to reach USD 40.53 bn by 2031

Rentomojo’s 1,255.57 crore initial public offering will open on 9 September and close on 11 September, with a price band of 384-404 a share. It comprises a fresh issue of shares for 150 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth 1,105.57 crore. Existing investors Accel India, Edelweiss Discovery Fund, ValueQuest, Madison India, Chiratae Ventures and GMO, along with promoter Bamania, are expected to sell shares.

The fresh issue proceeds are earmarked largely for debt repayment and lease-related expenses.

According to Redseer, the home furniture and appliances rental market was 1,550 crore in 2025 and is expected to reach 6,030 crore by 2030. Companies in the sector have found it difficult to scale profitably. Rentomojo’s biggest rival Furlenco was acquired by Sheela Foam in 2023 after facing funding and operational challenges. Rentomojo is now taking the category public.

“We had to create the market. There was no market to begin with,” Bamania said, referring to Rentomojo’s early years of investing and educating customers about furniture and appliance rentals.

Easing asset constraints

Rentomojo’s profitability has strengthened alongside its scale. Revenue from operations rose 45.5% to 386.99 crore in FY26, while profit after tax more than doubled to 104.3 crore from 43.1 crore a year earlier.

Rentomojo has been profitable for four consecutive years, with profit after tax rising from 4.4 crore in FY23 to 22.4 crore in FY24 and 43.1 crore in FY25.

Bamania said the company spent its early years building the rental market and accepting losses while accumulating a large asset base. The economics, he said, improve as those assets remain in circulation across multiple rental cycles.

“We knew that we had to reach a stage where the company would turn profitable and the older cohorts would see maturity,” he said. “Some of our older assets have delivered close to about four times the revenue.”

Also Read | Rentomojo plans IPO in two years as revenues surge, profitability strengthens

Rentomojo’s older furniture and appliances continue to generate revenue, with the management estimating a useful life of about 10 years. As of March, 56.12% of its FY17 cohort and 60.92% of its FY18 cohort were still generating revenue, according to its prospectus.

Asset reuse is central to the company’s model, according to Bamania. Products are returned, refurbished and redeployed rather than retired after a single customer cycle. Rentomojo had 851,184 live items at the end of FY26, with an occupancy rate of 83.34%, its IPO documents showed.

Bamania said Rentomojo’s profitability has also helped restore lender confidence.

“What used to be the biggest constraint was lender sentiment. Today, we are strongly placed,” Bamania said.

Difficult business

Despite improved cash generation, Rentomojo remains asset-heavy and an operationally complex business, which could act as a barrier to new entrants.

“This is a super difficult business to get in,” he said, pointing to the combination of subscription management, annual capex, collections, asset recovery, refurbishment, warehouses and logistics. “It’s almost like four or five businesses together.”

Also Read | India’s furniture makers go local as imports turn volatile

While new markets such as Lucknow and Indore have been scaling up, the larger opportunity remains deeper penetration in cities where the company already operates and in subscriber additions.

“There’s huge headroom. This is almost like a decadal business,” Bamania said, pointing to the large base of rental apartments and the still-low penetration of furniture and appliance rentals.

About the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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