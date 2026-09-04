Rentomojo’s four-year profit run has changed investor sentiment: MD Geetansh Bamania

BENGALURU: Furniture rental firm Rentomojo is generating enough cash from operations to fund the capital expenditure required to expand its inventory, marking a significant shift for a business that has historically needed external capital to finance growth, the company’s top executive told Mint.
“The biggest constraint was not the supply of furniture and appliances, but the capital needed to finance them,” managing director and chief executive officer Geetansh Bamania said in an interview. “Now we are generating enough accruals ourselves to fund our own growth.”