New Delhi: Infrastructure consultancy firm REPL (Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd) has secured orders for preparing GIS-based master plan for 18 urban local bodies (ULBs) of two clusters, which include districts of Tehri, Nainital, Almora and Bageshwar.

The GIS-based master/ development plans will provide the basis for infrastructure provision, effective land use and utilisation, spatial growth management, enable project planning and urban management to the development authorities. The project is divided into six stages and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

“Uttarakhand is a region of immense opportunities but the geographical dynamics of the state require judicious approach for carrying out any development. The existing infrastructure are insufficient to keep up with the progress of state’s growth and development. Technology can play a defining role in the infrastructure development keeping ecological aspect into the consideration,“ said Pradeep Misra, CMD, REPL.

“We have been working on various projects across India using advance and innovative Geospatial Technology for quite a long time. Enhanced visibility from the GIS technology enables the authorities to plan the development more effectively. Our expertise has enabled us in executing these projects with greater efficiency and now that experience will help us accomplish this project with precision," he added.

“Preparation of GIS based master plan has become extremely important for effective planning of a city. Since these areas are environmentally sensitive and vulnerable in nature, so, while preparing a master plan we will give more emphasis on approach of environment sensitive and disaster management planning through technological interventions," said Prabhakar Kumar, AVP, REPL.

REPL will evaluate various aspects of town planning including building structure, roads, land use, parking, industrial policy, water supplies, drainage, sanitation, land sustainability in environmentally sensitive areas and opportunity of economic growth of region, while developing the master plan for horizon year 2041.

Apart from this, REPL is already working on several infrastructure and planning projects for both the state and central government including smart Cities, PMAY, BIM consultancy for Chennai Metro, GIS-Based master plans under AMRUT, water supply & sanitation, street vending plans, online building plan approval system, national highways etc.