REPL bags orders for GIS-based master plans for Uttarakhand urban local bodies2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 03:59 PM IST
The GIS-based master/ development plans will provide the basis for infrastructure provision, effective land use and utilisation, spatial growth management, enable project planning and urban management to the development authorities
New Delhi: Infrastructure consultancy firm REPL (Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd) has secured orders for preparing GIS-based master plan for 18 urban local bodies (ULBs) of two clusters, which include districts of Tehri, Nainital, Almora and Bageshwar.
