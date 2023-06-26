Reprieve for Zee promoter co at NCLT1 min read 26 Jun 2023, 09:42 PM IST
The bench said order must not prevent IDBI Trusteeship from proceeding against promoter firm to recover outstanding dues before appropriate legal forum.
MUMBAI : The National Company Law Tribunal dismissed an application by IDBI Trusteeship to initiate corporate insolvency resolution of Cyquator Media Services, a promoter group company of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
