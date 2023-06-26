MUMBAI : The National Company Law Tribunal dismissed an application by IDBI Trusteeship to initiate corporate insolvency resolution of Cyquator Media Services, a promoter group company of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Financial creditor IDBI Trusteeship filed a petition under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for default in repayment of ₹600 crore.

“We are of the considered view that, in this case, the default took place in the month of June 2020, which is clearly covered under the period excluded under Section 10A of the Code. That being so, the instant petition cannot be maintained being barred by Section 10A of the Code and is dismissed," Justices Kuldip Kumar Kareer and Anuradha Bhatia said in the order.

Under Section 10A of the IBC, insolvency proceedings cannot be initiated if the alleged default occurred before 25 March 2020 to 25 March 2021, a period exempted owing to the covid-19 pandemic.

The bench said order must not prevent IDBI Trusteeship from proceeding against promoter firm to recover outstanding dues before appropriate legal forum.

In 2015, Essel Infraprojects proposed to sell 425 non-convertible debentures worth ₹425 crore on a private placement basis. At Essel’s request, IDBI Trusteeship agreed to act as a debenture trustee. Following this, a debenture trust deed was signed between IDBI Trusteeship and Essel, for which Cyquator Media had acted as a corporate guarantor. As a part of this, Cyquator guaranteed the obligations of Essel with respect to the debentures.

The maturity date of the NCDs was in May 2020, and IDBI Trusteeship invoked the corporate guarantee clause and sent a notice to Cyquator on 12 June 2020, requesting it to pay the outstanding amount.

Nausher Kohli, the counsel for Cyquator, argued that IDBI Trusteeship did not fall under the definition of financial creditor under Section 5(7) of the Code, and the applicant did not owe a financial debt. The debenture trustee is required to take written instructions from majority debenture holders before initiating any action or exercising any rights, or performing any duty under the debenture trust deed. He said since the IDBI Trusteeship did not have written instructions from the majority debenture holders, it cannot have absolute and uncontrolled discretion regarding the invocation of the security.

“Undisputedly, the first default was made by the Cyquator within a period of two days after the receipt of notice dated June 2020. Therefore, the default took place in June 2020, which is covered under the Section 10A period," the bench said.