Vistara airlines has launched a special Republic Day sale with one-way fares starting from ₹1,950. The initiative will run from January 26 to 28 with discounts available across all three cabins - Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class.

Discounted bookings opened at midnight on January 26 and will continue till 23:59 hours on January 28. It will apply for travel until September 30 (with the exception of blackout dates).

“The one-way domestic fares start from INR 1,950 for Economy, INR 2,426 for Premium Economy and INR 9,926 for Business Class (convenience fees applicable). All fares are inclusive of taxes and are applicable on select sectors/flights," explained an official communique.

Travellers can make bookings via the Vistara website and mobile apps (iOS and Android), at Vistara’s airport ticket offices, through the airline’s call centre, online travel agencies, and through travel agents. However direct channel discounts, corporate discounts or soft benefits will not apply on these promotional fares. Vouchers will also not apply to these bookings.

The seats available on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, currently has a fleet of 67 planes and operates around 320 flights daily. It expects to have three more planes — including a Boeing 787 — by April this year.

India's domestic air passenger traffic grew 8.34% year-on year to 15.20 crore in calendar year 2023. The total domestic passenger volumes in the year-ended December 31, 2022 were recorded at 12.32 crore, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation data released on Monday.

The domestic air passenger traffic in December 2023, however, rose 23.36 per cent at 1.37 crore, as against 1.27 crore flown by all local carriers in 2022.

Of the total domestic passenger traffic, Vistara had a 9.1% market share in 2023 with 1.38-crore passengers

(With inputs from agencies)

