Republic Day 2024: Vistara launches special sale from January 26 to 28. Details here
Vistara airlines launches Republic Day sale with one-way fares starting from ₹1,950, applicable for travel until September 30.
Vistara airlines has launched a special Republic Day sale with one-way fares starting from ₹1,950. The initiative will run from January 26 to 28 with discounts available across all three cabins - Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class.
