Republicans Close In on House Majority and a Washington Trifecta

House Republicans are on the brink of clinching unified GOP control over Washington under President-elect Donald Trump, awaiting wins in just four of the chamber’s 18 remaining uncalled races.

Bloomberg
Published11 Nov 2024, 10:23 PM IST
(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans are on the brink of clinching unified GOP control over Washington under President-elect Donald Trump, awaiting wins in just four of the chamber’s 18 remaining uncalled races.

With 218 seats needed to control the 435-member House, Republicans on Monday were leading in races that have been decided, 214-203, according to the Associated Press.

But other races are on the brink of adding to the GOP numbers. In Colorado, Democratic freshman Representative Yadira Caraveo on Sunday posted a concession statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“While this isn’t the outcome we had hoped for, the work is not over,” she posted. “I look forward to returning to Washington to finish out this term and will continue to be an independent voice for the people of this district.”

Republicans are also assured of a 216th seat in an uncalled Washington state race that is an intra-party battle. 

Still, the GOP’s edge in House seats in the new Congress that begins in January will likely again be narrow. 

Democrats were leading in many of the 18 uncalled races as of Monday. And New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik has accepted Trump’s offer to be UN ambassador — which, if she’s confirmed, will temporarily shrink the majority.  

GOP Rifts

Republicans’ thin majority has been a key factor in intra-party fights and dysfunction, with blocs of Republicans, mostly far-right conservatives, willing to hold out their votes for concessions. 

How a Trump presidency — and a Senate-controlled GOP — might alter such battles is uncertain. But Trump has previously succeeded in keeping GOP House members largely in line. And the Republicans who bucked him in his first term are generally no longer in office. 

Republicans under Speaker Mike Johnson will meet this week to lay out early plans for a legislative agenda under Trump, which will be dominated by spending priorities and the expiring 2017 tax cuts. 

      Popular in Companies

