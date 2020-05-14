Home > Companies > News > RERA deadline for completing projects extended by 180 days
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

RERA deadline for completing projects extended by 180 days

2 min read . Updated: 14 May 2020, 12:47 AM IST Madhurima Nandy, Renu Yadav

  • Centre tells states to extend the registration date for projects expiring on or after 25 March
  • Developers say liquidity infusion is needed to revive the sector, which has been facing a crisis for long

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Offering some relief to real estate developers, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked states and union territories to extend the registration and completion date by six months of all projects registered under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). This would apply to all real estate project registrations expiring on or after 25 March and individual applications are not needed.

Sitharaman said the covid-19 outbreak should be considered an event of ‘force majeure’ or an ‘act of God’ under RERA. Consequently, the urban development ministry will issue an advisory to all states and union territories so that the respective regulatory authorities can invoke the ‘force majeure’ clause.

“The decision to treat covid-19 as an event of ‘force majeure’ under Section 6 of RERA and extension of registration and completion date are proactive steps from the central government," said Abhilash Pillai, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. “This will certainly help developers, especially in a situation when they are facing supply-chain disruption and shortage of labour. The developers will also be able to pass on the benefit to the home buyers, by extending the payment schedule, who are facing pay cut/job less threats on account of covid-19."

The finance minister also said that fresh project registration certificates should be issued automatically with revised timelines. Timelines will be extended for various statutory compliances under RERA concurrently.

These measures will de-stress real estate developers and ensure completion of projects so that home buyers can get delivery of their booked homes with revised timelines.

The covid-19 outbreak has stalled the construction of thousands of projects, putting a stop on home sales and creating cash flow problems for developers. The residential sector was already reeling from a prolonged slowdown and the lockdown has deepened the crisis.

“This is a big move that will de-stress developers significantly, since construction activity had been halted all across the country. Home buyers’ wait for their homes will get extended by this move, but this was in any case inevitable," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.

However, developers and investors said that liquidity infusion is needed to turn around the sector, which has been witnessing a slew of challenges.

Sharad Mittal, CEO of Motilal Oswal Real Estate Fund said that with most projects likely to be delayed by at least four to six months, this is a welcome move, but it doesn’t address the larger liquidity and cash flow related challenges faced by developers.

While the extension of the deadline certainly provides relief to developers, it may also mean extra interest burden for home buyers as they will have to continue servicing their home loans for this extended period as well as pay rent as their wait for home gets longer.

Homebuyers said that the government should have provided some relief to them as well. “Force majeure was not required. The extension of deadlines should have been limited to the lockdown period," said Abhay Upadhyay, president, homebuyers body Forum for Peoples’ Collective Efforts.

madhurima.n@livemint.com

