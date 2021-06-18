'Researchers are super excited': 700 crore to be invested in UK supercomputer

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nvidia Corp's chief executive on Thursday said the company will spend at least $100 million on a supercomputer in the United Kingdom.

Nvidia Corp's chief executive on Thursday said the company will spend at least $100 million on a supercomputer in the United Kingdom.

Nvidia had said in October it planned to spend 40 million pounds, or about $55.6 million, on the project.

Nvidia is in the process of acquiring U.K.-based chip technology firm Arm Ltd for $40 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. The deal faces pushback from Nvidia's rivals and is under regulatory scrutiny in the United Kingdom, the United States and Europe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To show its commitment to Arm's U.K. operations, Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia said in October it was building the U.K.'s most powerful supercomputer in Cambridge, where Arm is headquartered, to focus on solving healthcare and artificial intelligence problems.

At The Six Five summit, Huang was asked about Nvidia's investment plans in the United Kingdom during a joint interview with Arm Chief Executive Simon Seagars.

"Cambridge-1, that supercomputing center is, call it a $100 million, just as a starting point," Huang said. "I mean, it's a big investment. It is the most powerful supercomputer in the U.K., and researchers are super excited about it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.