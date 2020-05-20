Home > Companies > News > Reset your relationship with employees: FM to India Inc
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Reset your relationship with employees: FM to India Inc

2 min read . Updated: 20 May 2020, 06:58 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • Sitharaman says mindsets in industry need to set examples in handling workers in a way that is acceptable to all
  • The National Infrastructure Pipeline will be given a big push in order to create demand with a multiplier effect, says the FM

NEW DELHI : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said Indian industry needs to reset its relation with its employees by engaging with unskilled workers in a professional manner and skilling its employees at all levels.

Speaking at a closed-door interaction with members of the industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Sitharaman said the government trusts industry fully and comprehensively. “Mindsets in industry need to set examples in handling workers in a way that is acceptable to all," said said.

This was the first interaction of the finance minister with Indian industry after she unveiled the details of the 21 trillion package announced by prime minister Narendra Modi.

Sitharaman said the National Infrastructure Pipeline will be given a big push in order to create demand with a multiplier effect. “Large projects will be frontloaded and this will bring in positive energy and sentiments," she added.

On a question regarding the MSME sector, Sitharaman said that before covid-19 as well, clear handholding was announced for MSME and NBFCs to help enterprises in rural areas. She said that credit availability for additional term loan and working capital loan was intended to reach all MSME, and hence the government has provided a guarantee to banks to overcome hesitation in lending. “With government providing full and partial guarantees with a special purpose vehicle, the bank hesitation (for lending) has been addressed," she said.

Responding to a question on agriculture, the finance minister mentioned that comprehensive reforms have been announced under the “self-reliant India" programme. “Three model Acts have been shared with State governments. Many states have commenced on land reforms," she added.

Industry representatives voiced concerns that large industry too are facing a lot of stress, particularly in sectors such as tourism, automotives and aviation. “Discussions need to be undertaken to protect jobs, increase demand, and ensure survival of large businesses," CII said in the statement.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

Ola lays off 1,400 employees as revenue down by 95% in 2 months

3 min read . 04:17 PM IST
Union finance minister says a lot more local job opportunities need to be created. (Photo: HT)

I've done the best for India Inc: Sitharaman on stimulus package

8 min read . 07:54 AM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference while announcing the relief package amid the COVID-19 crisis in New Delhi. (ANI)

DBT pivotal in reaching help: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read . 18 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout