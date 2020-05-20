Reset your relationship with employees: FM to India Inc

NEW DELHI : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said Indian industry needs to reset its relation with its employees by engaging with unskilled workers in a professional manner and skilling its employees at all levels.

Speaking at a closed-door interaction with members of the industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Sitharaman said the government trusts industry fully and comprehensively. “Mindsets in industry need to set examples in handling workers in a way that is acceptable to all," said said.

This was the first interaction of the finance minister with Indian industry after she unveiled the details of the ₹21 trillion package announced by prime minister Narendra Modi.

Sitharaman said the National Infrastructure Pipeline will be given a big push in order to create demand with a multiplier effect. “Large projects will be frontloaded and this will bring in positive energy and sentiments," she added.

On a question regarding the MSME sector, Sitharaman said that before covid-19 as well, clear handholding was announced for MSME and NBFCs to help enterprises in rural areas. She said that credit availability for additional term loan and working capital loan was intended to reach all MSME, and hence the government has provided a guarantee to banks to overcome hesitation in lending. “With government providing full and partial guarantees with a special purpose vehicle, the bank hesitation (for lending) has been addressed," she said.

Responding to a question on agriculture, the finance minister mentioned that comprehensive reforms have been announced under the “self-reliant India" programme. “Three model Acts have been shared with State governments. Many states have commenced on land reforms," she added.

Industry representatives voiced concerns that large industry too are facing a lot of stress, particularly in sectors such as tourism, automotives and aviation. “Discussions need to be undertaken to protect jobs, increase demand, and ensure survival of large businesses," CII said in the statement.

Share Via