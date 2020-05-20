Reset your relationship with employees: FM to India Inc

On a question regarding the MSME sector, Sitharaman said that before covid-19 as well, clear handholding was announced for MSME and NBFCs to help enterprises in rural areas. She said that credit availability for additional term loan and working capital loan was intended to reach all MSME, and hence the government has provided a guarantee to banks to overcome hesitation in lending. “With government providing full and partial guarantees with a special purpose vehicle, the bank hesitation (for lending) has been addressed," she said.