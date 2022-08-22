Residential developer Sobha settles nearly 2.93 cr with Sebi in trade case

Further, Sebi pointed out that it was also alleged that this act by Sobha led to the publication of manipulated financial results for the FY 2016-17, FY 2017- 18, and FY 2018-19, which were untrue and misleading and operated as deceit not only on the shareholders of Sobha but also on the public being misled about the financial health of the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}