Residual funds from Voda's Indus Towers stake sale may go towards latter's dues
UK-based Vodafone Group Plc sold 18% stake sale in India's largest telecom tower provider for ₹15,300 crore. It said that proceeds will be used to substantially repay Vodafone's existing lenders in relation to the outstanding bank borrowings of €1.8 billion secured against Vodafone's Indian assets.
Indus Towers would stand to receive residual funds, if any, from Vodafone Group Plc's stake sale in the company, owing to the secondary pledge it has on Vodafone's 21% stake in the telecom tower provider.