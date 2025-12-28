‘Resigning due to Delhi pollution’: Akums Finance head steps down as AQI crosses 400-mark

Delhi-based pharmaceutical major, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals' Finance President, Rajkumar Bafna, tendered his resignation on Sunday, 28 December 2025, citing the pollution at the national capital as the reason for his move, according to an exchange filing.

Bafna's resignation email to the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) highlighted that he was leaving the company due to the current level of pollution in Delhi. He also offered to help out the company during the transition of his role.

“I would like to inform you that due Delhi Pollution level I m resigning from my position as President Finance. Kindly relieve me asap,” said Rajkumar Bafna in an email to the CFO Sumeet Sood, the BSE filing showed.

What did the company say? Akums Drugs and Pharma's CFO, responding to Bafna's email, said that, considering the health concerns, the company has decided to relieve him effective 31 December 2025.

“Though we regret your decision however given your health issue we will not be able to persuade you. As desired we will formally relieve you on 31 December 2025,” said Akums Drugs and Pharma CFO Sumeet Sood.

The company informed the stock exchanges that they have accepted Rajkumar Bafna's resignation from a senior management role over personal reasons.

Delhi weather today Mint reported earlier that the overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the “severe” category as the metric crossed the 400-mark on Sunday. The CPCB live tracker data showed that earlier on Sunday, around 8 a.m., Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 445.

Ashok Vihar at 427, Aya Nagar at 344, Dwarka-Sector 8 at 402, Okhla Phase-2 at 423 and Wazirpur at 435 were the air quality levels on Sunday. As per the CPCB classification, AQI levels between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 as ‘severe’.

Although last week, Delhi witnessed relatively better air quality on Wednesday and Thursday before the pollutant levels started to rise again from Friday, 26 December 2025.

Akums Drugs and Pharma share price Akums Drugs and Pharma shares closed 0.27% higher at ₹447.75 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹446.55 at the previous stock market session, according to the BSE data.