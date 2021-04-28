MUMBAI : Resiliency, focus on innovation and building a sustainable business model are key characteristics that will help companies emerge stronger from the pandemic and chart a new growth path, said Suyi Kim, senior managing director and head of Asia Pacific at CPP Investments, which manages investments of Canada’s largest pension fund the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Delivering a keynote address at the Mint India Investment Summit 2021 on Wednesday, Kim added that as India and the world slowly emerges from the pandemic, these are also the three most important themes that will drive the pension funds’ investment strategy going ahead.

India continues to remain a critical market for the Canadian pension fund that manages over C$475.7 billion, and the fund will continue to bet on long term growth opportunities in the Indian economy.

“India is critical to our investment strategy. We have been investing in India for over a decade now and as part of our long-term commitment in India, we opened our second office in Asia in Mumbai in 2015. Our portfolio in India includes investments in real estate, infra, renewables, public markets, private equity, funds and credit with a total AUM of C$12 billion., which is relatively small, only about 2.5% of our total funds, but we have an ambitious plan to significantly grow our portfolio in India across all asset classes," said Kim.

“Though the ongoing pandemic has impacted the economy in the near term, India’s macro-fundamentals remain strong. We will continue to stay focused on these long-term trends and look for companies which are resilient, innovative and sustainable in the long run," she added.

According to Kim, the pandemic has taught entrepreneurs the importance of building resilient business models that can stand the test of time.

“The important thing is to focus on staying resilient. I think resilience is what differentiates those who can weather the storm and those who can not. Over this pandemic the biggest challenge that companies have to face is slow economic activity and uncertainty on the path of recovery, how it is going to pan out this year and the next year and what will be the long term impact," she said.

While resilience is key, the pension fund believes that such resilience can stem only from innovation and thus investing in innovative new age companies is a big focus area for the fund, not just globally, but also in India.

“Post covid we are seeing significant acceleration of innovation. The country has more than 800 million internet users and more than 150 million online shoppers and that number is growing every year. India is home to over 3 million software engineers. A booming startup ecosystem is also one of the factors for growth of innovative companies in india. We have seen an unprecedented growth of new company formation and a surge in the number of soon to be unicorns and unicorns," said Kim.

“For us investing in innovative companies has been a key investment theme globally as well as in india. Globally we have invested in companies like Waymo, the Google autonomous vehicle driving company and companies like Uber, Alibaba, Tencent, Databricks and Moderna just to name a few. In India, both our public equity and private equity teams are looking to partner with exciting technology companies," she added.

Another major theme that is driving the pension funds investments in the current macro-environment is sustainability.

“Sustainability has also been one of our key focus areas. In 2018 we launched a climate change program which is a multiyear initiative designed to protect our holdings against climate change risk. But it's not only about risks, but also about opportunities and how we can capture the opportunities created by climate risk. We are focusing on investment themes such as the energy industry transition to a low carbon world. Our sustainable energy team is focused on investing in renewables around the world, including India," said Kim.

“In India we have invested in ReNew Power. We will soon also announce another investment in a reading renewable energy developer," she added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.