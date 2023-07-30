New Delhi: Local fast-moving consumer goods brands, which struggled in the aftermath of covid, are scripting a resilient resurgence with robust localized marketing strategies, including offering products at competitive price points, to take on the more established companies.

According to a recent study released by researcher Kantar, volume growth of local brands surpassed that of national brands significantly over the 12-month period ended 30 April. Local brands, defined as those operating within a single market, witnessed 12.7% volume growth, while national brands posted 8.2% rise during the period.

In fact, local brands are also making inroads into the market share of both regional players and unbranded goods across categories, including detergent bars, utensil cleaners, spices and snacks. Notably, regional brands saw a 2% dip in volume, while unbranded goods that are tracked by Kantar were down 4.8%.

Kantar tracked local brands across 13 categories such as personal care, home care and foods. K. Ramakrishnan, managing director, South Asia, Worldpanel division, Kantar, said that while local brands are always active in respective markets, the high inflation period following the pandemic dealt a temporary setback to these brands.

However, they are making their presence felt, he said. “In times of uncertainty, consumers tend to gravitate toward known and familiar brands. So, national brands gained, while local brands got pushed out a little bit during the pandemic. Immediately after that inflation followed and, as a result of raw material shortage, they went out of the market. They are making a comeback now."

Local brands posted growth in respective markets. Sales of dish wash bar Supremo 51 rose 101% during the period, while Karnataka’s Teju spices grew 65%; Gujarat’s Saras detergent bar posted 23% growth, while 1to3 noodles rose 113%. Household penetration for most of the brands also grew. Considering local brands sell products at a discount compared to known brands, they gain market share during high inflation as low-income households cut spending.

Recently, Bikaji Foods had acquired a 49% stake in Bhujialalji Pvt. Ltd, which sells bhujia and namkeen, amid the revival of local brands following lower commodity prices. “Both local and regional brands felt the pressure post-covid due to a rise in hygiene and brand consciousness. The shift in unorganized to organized is helping brands grow. The USP of regional and local brands is pricing and distribution in respective areas. In the last quarter, post softening of commodity prices, local and regional brands have got a breather," Manoj Verma, chief operating officer, Bikaji Foods International, said.

Consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), too, said it was seeing a resurgence of small, regional players, many of whom had vacated the market during the peak of inflation. “We see a resurgence of small and regional players due to moderating commodity prices. Consequently, there are certain pockets of our portfolio, primarily in the mass segment and specific regions, where we have seen a dip in our market shares. However, on aggregate, our shares are ahead of what it was pre-inflation," Ritesh Tiwari, chief financial officer, HUL, said.

HUL expects increased competition, especially in teas and its laundry portfolio. “…as we have seen commodities moderating, we’ve seen more players participating, especially small players. …in tea and in overall laundry, the small players are growing ahead of the large players because there are more players participating in the market," he added.

Nestlé India Ltd chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan said that several local brands are doing a good job of building their products; however, competition in the mass market does tend to spoil the category. “Every competitor keeps me positively awake. There are some Indian brands that are doing well. The problem happens when brands look at it as an opportunistic play Which is: get in there, give something slightly inferior at a better price, then walk away. That dents the category badly," he said.

Kantar’s Ramakrishnan said local competition is likely to gather momentum unless hit by another round of commodity inflation. “I don’t see this as a one-off phenomenon because these are not brands which are only selling on a price platform. They’re also innovation, using brand ambassadors, etc. They are doing all the right things," he said.