Local FMCG brands make a comeback after covid3 min read 30 Jul 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Local brands are taking on established companies with competitive pricing and localized marketing strategies
New Delhi: Local fast-moving consumer goods brands, which struggled in the aftermath of covid, are scripting a resilient resurgence with robust localized marketing strategies, including offering products at competitive price points, to take on the more established companies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×