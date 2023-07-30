Local FMCG brands make a comeback after covid

Nestlé India Ltd chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan said that several local brands are doing a good job of building their products; however, competition in the mass market does tend to spoil the category. “Every competitor keeps me positively awake. There are some Indian brands that are doing well. The problem happens when brands look at it as an opportunistic play Which is: get in there, give something slightly inferior at a better price, then walk away. That dents the category badly," he said.