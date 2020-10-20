HUL returns to pre-COVID level, signals revival of demand

"In our sector, rural markets have been resilient but the demand in urban India especially in metropolitan cities has been muted. We believe that the worst is behind us and we are cautiously optimistic on-demand recovery," Mehta added. HUL’s total expenses were at ₹9,054 crore in Q2/FY2020-21 as against ₹7,885 crore, up 14.82 per cent. For the first half of this fiscal, HUL’s net profit was up 7.14 per cent to ₹3,871 crore against ₹3,613 crore in the corresponding April-September period of the last fiscal. Its revenue was up 9.69 per cent to ₹22,080 crore in the first half compared to ₹20,128 crore in April-September last fiscal. During the second quarter of 2020-21, HUL’s revenue from the home care segment was down 1.54 per cent to ₹3,318 crore against ₹3,370 crore of Q2/FY2019-20 as consumption of laundry has been adversely impacted due to confined living. Moreover, in the fabric wash, HUL has reduced prices to pass on the benefit of lower commodity costs to consumers. Revenue from Beauty & Personal Care was also marginally down at ₹4,550 crore as against ₹4,580 crore.