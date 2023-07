New Delhi: As Go First draws up plans to resume flight operations, preparations are also underway to find a suitable new owner for the low-cost carrier.

The airline's resolution professional Shailendra Ajmera on Monday invited expressions of interest for Go First, registered as Go Airlines (India) Limited.

The last date for the submission of expressions of interest is 9 August, a company advertisement stated. The last date for submission of objections to the provisional list of interested bidders is 24 August and the list of provisional resolution applicants is expected on 19 August.

Meanwhile, the airline's resolution professional told the Delhi High Court that allowing lessors to inspect aircraft can cause disruptions in a plea challenging an interim order. A division bench of the High Court has deferred hearing in the matter to Tuesday.

On 5 July, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court permitted the lessors of the airline to inspect and carry out maintenance work of Go First's 30 aircraft within the next three days. A bench led by justice Tara Vitasta Ganju had authorised the lessors to conduct maintenance tasks on the engines and components of all aircraft twice a month until the disposal of the writ petitions.