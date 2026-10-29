responsAbility invests $20 million in Navitas Solar as part of its Asia Climate Fund: What is it?

Navitas Solar on Friday announced that the company has received $20 million, or around ₹190 crore, from a Switzerland-based responsAbility. The fund is intended for the growth plans of the company. The investment is a part of responsAbility's Asia Climate Fund.
According to Navitas, the Asia Climate Fund focuses on scalable private-sector solutions that deliver measurable carbon dioxide reductions while also creating positive societal impact in high-growth markets.
The Fund provides private credit to companies operating in renewable energy, electric mobility, energy efficiency and other climate-related infrastructure and business models. It also offers institutional investors exposure to sectors driven by rising energy demand, supportive policy frameworks and the need for scalable financing solutions across emerging regions in Asia.
The investment is expected to support Navitas’ expansion plans, including the development of a planned 2.2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in India. The project is part of the company’s broader strategy to build a more integrated clean-energy manufacturing platform.
"Navitas secures growth capital of up to USD 20 million from responsAbility, a leading Swiss impact asset manager, on behalf of its investors," the company said as quoted by PTI.
"We want to build an organisation that is not measured only by capacity, revenue or profitability, but also by how responsibly and sustainably that growth is achieved. Strong governance, environmental stewardship, responsible employment practices and a positive contribution to the communities and ecosystem around us will remain integral to building Navitas as a long-term institution," Vijay Menon, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Navitas Solar, told the news agency on the sidelines of the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2026 and The Battery Show India in Greater Noida.
Navitas is an integrated renewable energy player with presence across solar modules, encapsulant manufacturing, engineering, procurement and construction services, battery energy storage system, and renewable power generation.
"responsAbility is a leading Swiss impact asset manager with deep expertise in private markets investing across emerging markets. The company provides debt and equity financing to financial institutions, enterprises and mid-market funds, designed to generate measurable positive outcomes for people and planet alongside competitive financial returns. Impact and ESG are embedded throughout the investment process and supported by active engagement. As of 30September 2026, responsAbility manages USD 5.8 billion in assets invested in around 70 countries and works with institutional, private and public sector investors to invest capital at scale," read a press release about responsAbility.