Restaurant body pushes for setting up of own delivery channels

NEW DELHI: : Restaurant owners said they are planning to build their own in-house delivery capabilities and use various tools to develop own ordering channels, as a prolonged wave of covid casts uncertainty over the dine-in business for the food services industry.

While the bulk of the industry’s delivery relies on dominant food aggregators in India—Zomato and Swiggy -- several restaurants are building direct ordering capabilities at scale, pushing for lowered commissions and finding more ways to drive business through takeaway channels.

“Saving on commissions is key to the survival and thriving of our business, even more so today than ever before," said Gauri Devidayal, managing committee member of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), at a virtual session organized by the industry body on Thursday. Devidayal is also partner at Food Matters India that owns The Table in Mumbai.

"Also require servicing an increased radius of delivery, and therefore having the potential for higher revenue. Right now, we seem to be restricting ourselves to the limits put on us by the aggregators. In the last one year, we've seen the potential for going well beyond this, and reap the benefits...We have a long way to go. This is not going to be an easy process," she said recognising the enormous challenge that setting up their own delivery systems is for restaurants.

Restaurants are once again in a bind as India's second covid wave has shut down dine-in business in many parts of the country, especially the large metros. Currently, they are allowed only takeaways and home deliveries. This has led to growth in business for food delivery platforms.

The online food delivery business is estimated at ₹25,000 crore, NRAI members said. Aggregators contribute to 6% of the total restaurant business in India.

The restaurant industry is concerned that a higher dependence on delivery could eat into their margins as they pay high commissions to aggregators.

Direct ordering is not a binary solution, it is one more channel that we need to really work hard towards developing, said Riyaaz Amlani, MD & CEO, Impresario Handmade Restaurants.

“In the next few months, we spend our time, energies and some amount of money we invest in building our own channels back and we take that power back. It is also way more profitable. Right now, we are paying about 40% or 42% for discovery, delivery, and all the discounts that are being done. When we deliver our food, the margins become way better. Not only that, the average order value is also much higher when a customer orders directly from you," he said.

Amlani’s company runs popular joints such as Social and Smoke House Delhi. Social has been pushing its own desktop platform for direct deliveries.

The restaurant industry has been seeking greater transparency from aggregators and making attempts to tide over their dominance for a few years now. Even though aggregators have helped sustain several small businesses during the lockdown, the industry body feels more businesses should build in-house capabilities. At the meet, NRAI said it will set up bootcamps for its member partners to help them start building their own ordering capabilities.

Last year, the association partnered with DotPe to build ordering and payment capabilities for standalone restaurants. DotPe offers digital ordering solutions to restaurants and retailers.

Yet many participants acknowledged that creating own ordering channels is an uphill task especially as aggregators offer both variety and discounts which are a big draw for consumers.

“The fundamental challenges that restaurants are facing today is they don't have a good platform to receive these orders, there's a fair amount of technology that is employed by aggregators on the other hand," said restauranteur Thomas Fenn.

Fenn however said that self-delivery is not realistic for smaller players because “they simply don't have the volume" to support a fleet. They also see 90% of their delivery business coming from the aggregators. “But we have to start somewhere," he added.

For larger players such as pizza chain Domino's the dependence on aggregators is more beneficial. Aggregators have helped bring new consumers in its fold. However, given its sheer scale it controls its own delivery fleet, said Pratik Pota, CEO, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. Domino's also sees significant business via its own ordering platforms. The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

Devidayal said restaurants must start incentivizing people to order from them directly and build more marketing capabilities to engage with consumers.

“NRAI strongly feels that it is imperative that businesses take larger control of their digital landscapes to protect their long-term interest," it said in a statement. It further emphasised that every restaurant must invest some time and money to promote their own delivery business. The restaurants must also, once again, establish their direct connect with their guests, NRAI concluded.

