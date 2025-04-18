Companies
Service charge returns as menu price hike, diners fear double hit
Varuni Khosla , Suneera Tandon 4 min read 18 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryRestaurants are raising their menu prices after the Delhi High Court barred a 10% service charge. Customers fear they may now end up tipping twice even as restaurants face the risk of turning away patrons when consumption is slowing down
The ban on service charge won’t make eating out cheaper — leading restaurant chains are looking to raise prices to compensate for the loss. Some customers feel the final charges may be even higher than before, including tips for the waiting staff.
