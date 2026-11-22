Restaurant groups are rethinking their expansion strategies, launching smaller, delivery-led brands and premium dining formats as they look beyond the economics of conventional casual dining. At least six restaurant groups have introduced new formats or concepts over the past seven months, reflecting a push to diversify revenue streams and tap changing consumer preferences.
Smoke House Deli parent Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality introduced a delivery-only brand, Goodness To Go, in June. Azure Hospitality added Mamagoto Nomikai that month and, in October, a standalone restaurant-bar, Jhoom, in Chandigarh. Listed player Speciality Restaurants opened The Powder Room in September.