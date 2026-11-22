Restaurant groups are rethinking their expansion strategies, launching smaller, delivery-led brands and premium dining formats as they look beyond the economics of conventional casual dining. At least six restaurant groups have introduced new formats or concepts over the past seven months, reflecting a push to diversify revenue streams and tap changing consumer preferences.
Restaurant groups are rethinking their expansion strategies, launching smaller, delivery-led brands and premium dining formats as they look beyond the economics of conventional casual dining. At least six restaurant groups have introduced new formats or concepts over the past seven months, reflecting a push to diversify revenue streams and tap changing consumer preferences.
Smoke House Deli parent Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality introduced a delivery-only brand, Goodness To Go, in June. Azure Hospitality added Mamagoto Nomikai that month and, in October, a standalone restaurant-bar, Jhoom, in Chandigarh. Listed player Speciality Restaurants opened The Powder Room in September.
Smoke House Deli parent Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality introduced a delivery-only brand, Goodness To Go, in June. Azure Hospitality added Mamagoto Nomikai that month and, in October, a standalone restaurant-bar, Jhoom, in Chandigarh. Listed player Speciality Restaurants opened The Powder Room in September.
Jubilant FoodWorks launched Café Domino's in April, while Daryaganj debuted its Gold format. Little Italy Group, meanwhile, has introduced Little Italy Reserve, combining a restaurant, café and cocktail bar.
As conventional casual dining faces stiff competition from home delivery and high real estate costs, operators are splitting their expansion bets into distinct models.
Siddharth Jogani, founder of Restaverse, a platform that manages restaurants, said groups are splitting their bets between scalable, product-led businesses and a smaller number of destination venues.
“New formats cost a lot to build and also depend too heavily on footfall. So unless guests have a strong reason to choose it over ordering in or going somewhere special, many formats don’t work,” he said.
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) pegged the domestic food services market at ₹5.69 trillion in FY24 and projected it to grow at an annual rate of 8.1% to ₹7.77 trillion by FY28. Casual dining accounted for roughly 48% of the organised food services market, making it the largest segment, with annual growth of 5-10%. Cloud kitchens, meanwhile, were growing at 30%, while quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and cafés were expanding at 15-20%.
For some companies, investing in premium restaurants can command higher spending per customer. Speciality’s The Powder Room, a dinner and cocktail club, which opened in Mumbai’s Bandra this year, is an example. Jogani said it was among the highest-revenue-generating tenants in the building on a per-square-foot basis. Its bar programme, music and design give customers a reason to visit that a delivery order cannot replicate, he said.
But destination restaurants require more capital and are harder to replicate. Jogani estimates that the fit-out cost of one restaurant such as GONG could fund roughly 10 Walter's Burgers outlets. “A product-led brand sells a thing, an experience-led brand sells an evening. A thing can be copied across 30 outlets. An evening mostly cannot,” he said.
Investing in identity
Restaurant industry veteran Samir Kuckreja, who runs Delhi-based Tasanya Hospitality, said a new brand makes commercial sense only when a company identifies a customer segment or dining occasion that its existing portfolio does not serve.
“It is worth it if you believe you have identified a segment that a company does not already operate in and where there is a large opportunity,” he said. A new concept needs investment in its identity, menu, marketing and staff; back-end functions may be shared, but operating teams and training often differ.
The economics of premium casual dining are more complicated. Daryaganj Gold, with more than 150 seats, live cooking stations and private dining rooms, is designed for celebrations, business meals and group dining.
Raghav Jaggi, founder and promoter of Daryaganj, said Gold was conceived as an extension of the brand, not a replacement for its existing restaurants. “Both formats have their own identity and appeal, rooted in the same culinary heritage, and together allow us to engage with a wider consumer base,” he said.
The average per-cover spend, or average amount each guest pays, is about ₹1,700. Jaggi said the investment is higher and the payback period longer than for a regular restaurant, but the outlet is performing in line with projections. Daryaganj plans to expand Gold selectively, with a target of opening one outlet in each key city.
Meanwhile, product-led brands offer a more scalable expansion model. Central kitchens, standardised recipes and smaller outlets can help operators replicate concepts across locations. Speciality Restaurants is expanding Walter's Burgers and Sweet Bengal, while Hunger Inc. is scaling Bombay Sweet Shop and Veronica's. Food Matters Group and Aditi Dugar are building St. Bread Co. and 27 Bakehouse, respectively.
Delivery is also becoming more important for established dine-in groups. At Speciality Restaurants, it contributed 32% of sales in the September quarter, up from 27.4% a year earlier. The company serves Mainland China, Asia Kitchen and Haka through the same kitchens, creating "three different points of sale with the same given cost", chief executive Avik Chatterjee said during its Q2 FY27 earnings call.
For restaurant groups, the next phase of growth may depend on how efficiently they can use existing kitchens and create differentiated dining experiences that justify higher bills.