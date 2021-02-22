Restaurants and startups try to outrun Uber Eats and DoorDash

Restaurants and startups try to outrun Uber Eats and DoorDash5 min read . 01:37 PM IST
- Big delivery-app fees gnaw at many restaurants; entrepreneurs and eateries pitch workarounds
Apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats have provided restaurants a flood of customers in the pandemic. Now a host of food-ordering tools, along with some restaurants, are finding ways around those apps and the commissions they charge.
DoorDash Inc., Uber Technologies Inc.’s Eats and Grubhub Inc. can charge restaurants up to 30% of every order—a chunk many owners say dents profits even as more orders come in.
