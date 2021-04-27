Restaurants can tap $29 billion covid-19 aid program beginning May 3
- The Small Business Administration’s grant program for the food-service industry was created by Congress as part of a pandemic-aid package
The Small Business Administration will begin accepting applications May 3 for a $29 billion grant program aimed at boosting the restaurant industry, according to the agency.
The program, officially known as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, is the first federal pandemic aid exclusively for restaurants, bars and other food-service businesses. It was authorized by Congress as part of its $1.9 trillion coronavirus-aid package that became law last month, and will be a key source of aid to an industry that has been hard hit by the pandemic.
