Restaurants eye price revision as inflationary pressures mount

Inflation is a hot topic in the industry currently, Daryani said, adding that suddenly tomato prices have jumped from ₹20 a kilo to ₹70 a kilo and chicken from Rs180-200 a kilo to 270 a kilo. “There's a huge surge in the fuel cost, and, as a result, all the raw material costs go up as transportation cost goes up. Food inflation is high, fuel cost is high, raw material prices have gone up, and at the same time, our inherent pain point of not getting any GST input tax credit is quite challenging," he added.