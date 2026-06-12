Restaurants flag sign-up, pricing control snags at Swiggy's value bet Toing

Some restaurants on Swiggy have accused the food delivery giant of signing them up on its standalone budget food app Toing without their approval, and tweaking menu prices without their knowledge. Multiple restaurant owners as well as consultants handling food chains across Delhi, Mumbai and Pune say these alleged practices make their menu prices vary across delivery apps and end up hurting margins. And there's also no option for them to revise prices or quit just the new app.
The complaints come amid intensifying competition in food delivery with new entrants such as Rapido, while Swiggy seeks to expand Toing's footprint by targeting value-conscious customers with meals typically starting ₹49 and even going down to ₹9 at times.