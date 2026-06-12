Restaurants flag sign-up, pricing control snags at Swiggy's value bet Toing

In another instance, a restaurant owner from Mumbai alleged that an order originally worth ₹688 was sold on Toing after certain menu items were priced at just ₹9 each without the restaurant's knowledge or approval. According to the owner, discounts amounting to ₹509.44 were applied to the order, reducing the final bill value to ₹187.49. The restaurateur claimed that neither the pricing nor the discount structure had been discussed with or approved by the outlet.