Restaurants send more customer calls to voice bots amid staffing shortages

The restaurant industry is investing heavily in software that aims to make life easier for staff and managers after decades of little interest in automation, according to restaurant consultant Aaron Allen. The sector has always struggled to hire and retain staff, but the labor shortage sparked by the pandemic pushed more companies to go searching for new, automated ways of doing business via the hiring and acquisition of third-party firms and the creation of proprietary technology, Mr. Allen said. Technology such as voice-activated bots has also become more sophisticated and cheaper, making automation more appealing, he added.