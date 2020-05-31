Restaurants upskill staff to serve better post lockdown

For Sai Thattee, proprietor of 20-room Amraban Resort in Maharasthra's Konkan region Chiplun, the post-lockdown training held last week was a way to dispel paranoia about coronavirus among the staff. “I am a daughter of a farmer and there is a saying that when you have time at hand, keep the land ready for the rain. Our business is all about human interaction. So, the staff was scared about covid. We put them through a six-day training to help them be mentally prepared for the safety measures that need to be taken once we are back in business."