Restaurateur behind Indian craft beer Ironhill buys QSR franchise in the US

Restaurateur behind Indian craft beer Ironhill buys QSR franchise in the US2 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Teja Chekuri, along with his business partner Mitesh Patel, both of whom own Golden Horn Group, bought nine of what was formerly known as Dunkin Donuts’ franchisees for $18 million
Global entrepreneur Teja Chekuri, restaurateur behind microbrewery Ironhill India that is popular for local-flavoured craft beer, has acquired nine franchisees of American coffee and food chain Dunkin’ through his company Golden Horn Group.
