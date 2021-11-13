Resurgent Power to acquire 100% stake in a northern transmission project

“In line with our aspiration to expand our transmission business, Tata Power through Resurgent Power had bid for acquiring 100% stake in NRSS XXXVI Transmission Project. We are delighted to have been selected as the successful bidder by PTC India Financial Services (PFS). This asset fits in our overall strategy to maximize shareholder value through growth & sound investments. After successful turnaround of 1980 MW Prayagraj Power, this asset will add further value to the Resurgent portfolio," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power