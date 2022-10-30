Retail credit market to grow at 18% over 3 yrs: Nirmal Jain

In the recent past, the gold loan has seen intense competition as many new NBFCs, fintechs, and small banks are offering loans at rates which are loss-making, either due to inexperience or as an aggressive customer acquisition strategy. However, given our goodwill and trust with customers, we do not resort to short-term teasers. We never compromise on our values. Many new competitors are misled to believe that gold loan is a low-risk and high-margin business. But they do not realize that there is a significant operating cost involved...with the responsibility to keep gold under safe custody. Operating cost tends to be 6-8% of loan assets. Therefore, despite seemingly high net interest margin, you do not make a very high return on assets.