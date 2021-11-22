MUMBAI: All retail depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank will be repaid in full over a period of 10 years, although depositors with funds of up to ₹5 lakh in the bank would be paid sooner, on receiving funds from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

The regulator on Monday released the draft scheme of amalgamation of PMC Bank with Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd, which commenced operations on 1 November.

The Reserve Bank of India proposed that following the takeover, while retail depositors of up to ₹5 lakh would be paid on receiving funds from the DICGC, others would get it in tranches, on demand. PMC Bank had total deposits of ₹10,535.45 crore as on 31 March 2021, according to data on its website.

“The draft scheme of amalgamation published today (Monday), envisages takeover of the assets and liabilities of PMC Bank including deposits, by the Unity Small Finance Bank in terms of the provisions of the scheme giving a greater degree of protection for the depositors," RBI said.

For instance, after the initial payment of up ₹5 lakh, the next set of payments would be made after two years from the appointed date or date which the central government would notify in the official gazette. After two years, depositors would be able to get up to another ₹50,000, thereby taking the total payout to ₹5.5 lakh. Similarly, the next round would be at the end of three years from the appointed date and the payment at that time would be of another ₹1 lakh to eligible depositors. At the end of four years and five years, another ₹3 lakh and ₹5.5 lakh, respectively, would be paid. There are no repayments scheduled for another five years and the last round of payment would be after 10 years from the appointed date, for depositors who still have residual funds.

This means that deposits up to ₹15 lakh would be paid in tranches for five years. For those with deposits more than that, the remaining money would come only after 10 years from the appointed date.

PMC Bank, a multi-state cooperative lender, was on the brink of a collapse when the regulator seized it on 24 September 2019, capped cash withdrawals and launched an investigation into its accounting lapses. In June, RBI had cleared the decks for its takeover by Centrum and BharatPe and the licence was issued last month. Centrum’s micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME), and microfinance businesses shall be merged into the bank.

According to the proposal, money deposited by any employee of PMC Bank as staff security deposits, together with interest, up to the appointed date will have to be paid or fully provided for if the employee chooses not to continue his/her services in the merged entity.

RBI also said that all deposit accounts transferred to Unity Small Finance Bank (SFB) under the merger, would also have interest accrued till 31 March. “No further interest will be payable on deposits of PMC Bank for a period of five years from the appointed date. In respect of balances in any current account or any other non-interest-bearing account, no interest shall be payable to the account holders," it said.

However, retail depositors would be paid an interest of 2.75% for funds that remain outstanding even after five years from the appointed date.

For institutional investors, RBI said 80% of the uninsured deposits outstanding would be converted into Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (PNCPS) of Unity Small Finance Bank with dividend of 1% payable annually. After ten years from the appointed date, Unity SFB has the option to consider additional benefits for such PNCPS holders either by raising the coupon rate or a call option, if approved by RBI.

The remaining 20% of institutional deposits will be converted into equity warrants of Unity SFB at a price of Re 1 per warrant. These equity warrants, RBI said, will further be converted into equity shares of the transferee bank at the time of the initial public offer (IPO) and the price for such conversion will be determined at the lower band of the IPO price.

RBI has sought suggestions and objections, if any, from members, depositors and other creditors of PMC Bank and Unity SFB, on the draft scheme by 10 December.

