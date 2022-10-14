Retail investors can soon invest in road projects: NHIT’s Suresh Goyal3 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 12:59 AM IST
- NCD issue having a face-value of ₹1,000 each has been divided into 3 parts to make the redemption easier and phased
NEW DELHI : The National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), the infrastructure investment trust of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), proposes to rope in retail investors as partners in road sector projects by offering them equity in completed projects, Suresh Goyal, managing director and chief executive, NHIT, said.